SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will meet in special session Nov. 16 to finalize a 2022 budget.
The meeting will began at 5 p.m. in the town municipal building.
Although the board has approved a local law allowing it to exceed the state tax cap, trustees will be looking for another $17,000 in cuts to bring the tax levy increase to allowable limits.
The initial budget submitted by Supervisor Mike Ferrara in October showed a 15% tax levy increase. During three budget work sessions in October, the board made cuts that reduced the hike to 4%.
The major cuts made were $200,000 for a property revaluation and $110,000 for a town manager position.
There were no comments at a Nov. 3 public hearing on the preliminary budget.
In other matters at the Nov. 3 board meeting, the board also discussed drainage problems in the aftermath of heavy rains that caused flooding in the former village portion of the town. Board members authorized Barton & Loguidice to conduct a study and mapping project of the drainage system.