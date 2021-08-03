SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Ovid Street municipal building.
The agenda includes updates on the sale of surplus town property at 115 Fall St., the town's demands of Seneca Meadows Inc. before it will receive a town operating permit, and the installation of security cameras on Veterans Bridge.
Also, there will be a resolution to create watershed regulations.
In July, the board approved the hiring of the Center for Governmental Research of Rochester to do an efficiency study of town government operations. The cost will be $14,500. The study was requested by the special committee on a town manager.
There may be an initial report on the study.