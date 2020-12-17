SENECA FALLS — Two Town Board members reacted negatively to the news that Seneca Meadows Inc. wants to expand its Salcman Road landfill.
Steve Churchill said he was not aware of Seneca Meadows’ intentions until earlier this month, when he received a copy of a state Department of Environmental Conservation response regarding the application the landfill submitted in July. SMI has asked for the existing Solid Waste Management and Air Title V facility permits it holds under Environmental Conservation Law to be modified in order to create a new, 50-acre deposit area within the landfill’s existing footprint.
SMI District Manager Kyle Black said Tuesday the new deposit area would extend the landfill’s operation by another 15 years, based on current intake levels (Times, Dec. 16).
“Given that the town of Seneca Falls has a law forbidding the disposal of garbage within the town after 2025, it makes no sense for the DEC to even consider an expansion that would accommodate the disposal of garbage by SMI for an additional 15 years, or until 2040,” Churchill wrote in an email. “The application as submitted clearly demonstrates that SMI, our so-called trusted neighbor, has no intention of adhering to Local Law 3 of 2016. I intend to address the issue at our next board meeting.”
Like Churchill, Doug Avery said he’s only seen the DEC’s initial response, not the application itself.
“Whether or not any future expansion would remain within the footprint of the existing facility is immaterial,” Avery said. “The Host Community Agreement currently in force allows 6,000 tons per day, 365 days per year. At that rate, roughly 28.5 million tons of garbage has been dumped on our town since the agreement was signed in 2007.”
Avery said 15 more years of added capacity would equate to about 33 million more tons of trash. He noted that all but a fraction of that comes from other municipalities, mostly larger cities in the Northeast.
“We are simply a solution to someone else’s garbage problem,” Avery said. “That has gone on far too long, and it has to stop. Whether or not I can see the new garbage pile from the road doesn’t change anything. Whether they stay within the existing footprint doesn’t somehow make right all that is wrong about having a for-profit landfill in our community.”
Avery assumes there will be an opportunity for the Town Board to react, as well as the public.
“This decision should not be made without the opportunity for the impacted community to speak out,” Avery said. “I would hope that would send a message that is loud and clear. Enough is enough.”
Another Town Board member, Dave DeLelys, said he’s not surprised by Seneca Meadows’ wish to use the infill area of the old Tantalo area of the landfill, saying he knew it was coming when he first got on the board. DeLelys declined further comment.
Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said he would assume that “like any other business, SMI is preparing for their future in Seneca Falls. I have no idea what SMI’s legal plan will be if Local Law 3 is in effect in 2025. These are questions for SMI.”
Board member Dawn Dyson did not respond to a request for comment.