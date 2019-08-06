SENECA FALLS — The nature of their concerns is not known, but the five Town Board members will give themselves privilege of the floor tonight to air those concerns.
After the board members speak, they will hear a presentation from Rhonda Destino of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry on the group’s budget and from Sharon Rayno on the 100th anniversary of the American Legion founding.
Under old business, the agenda includes an update on the sale of surplus town property, such as 10 Fall St. and 60 State St.; consideration of the proposals received for providing banking services to the town and a resolution to issue a Request For Proposals for grant writing services.
Under new business, the board will consider a resolution to add additional state Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs) money to the 2019 budget and to approve a list of roads to be upgraded with those funds.
The board will also consider appointing a part-time zoning and code enforcement officer.
