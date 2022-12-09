SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department is dealing with vacancies, retirements, transfers and the ongoing difficulty recruiting new officers.
In an effort to improve that situation, the town board has approved two financial incentives.
The board, meeting Dec. 6, voted 4-1 to approve a $500 bonus for part-time officers and $1,000 for full-time officers now working for the department, plus a new, 4% night-shift differential. The pay hikes will require a memorandum of understanding with the union representing the rank-and-file officers.
“This is designed to help retain our current officers,” town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said.
Board member Steve Churchill voted against the measure.
The second motion would offer a $10,000 bonus for an officer in another police department who makes a lateral transfer to the Seneca Falls agency. Another $10,000 bonus would come if that officer completes training.
That was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Churchill again the sole opponent.
Lt. Tim Snyder, who becomes interim police chief Jan. 1, said there will not be a Civil Service test given for police officers until September of 2023. “The results will not be available to us until the end of 2023 or early 2024,” he added. “We have a retirement coming up and a current vacancy. We need to hire new officers.”
Earlier, the board accepted the resignation of Sgt. Sebastian Gentile. He is leaving to join the Geneva Police Department.
In other action Tuesday:
• SALE — Trustees voted 4-1 to sell 20 acres of town-owned property off California and Courtland avenues. The buyer and sale price were not made public at the meeting; reportedly, the buyer is Lakewood Development III LLC of East Syracuse and the sale price $80,000.
The developer proposes building 50 units of subsidized, Section 8 housing and up to 15 single-family homes on the site.
The town solicited proposals for the sale. About an acre of the land would be set aside to allow for expanded parking at Kids’ Territory, the playground and athletic complex that borders the parcel.
Churchill voted against the motion.
“I note the 50 units of Section 8 housing,” he said. “I don’t think we cast a wide enough net to get interest from more developers for this site. I would like to see more single-family homes. Maybe we should advertise in Syracuse and Rochester, rather than locally, where we got one proposal.”
Board member Kaitlyn Laskoski said the proposed sale is supported by Seneca Housing Inc. and Generations Bank, “both of whom say there is a need for more subsidized housing.”
“We need rental units,” Ferrara agreed.
The sale is subject to a permissive referendum. If a petition asking for a public vote with a specified number of signatures is submitted within 30 days, that vote must be scheduled.
• TABLED — The board unanimously tabled a motion that would allow the lease of town-owned land near the Kingdom Road pump station on Routes 5&20 to Park Outdoor Advertising for placement of a digital sign. The business would pay $12,000 a year.
Some board members had concerns about the appearance and visual clutter that could be associated with the sign and wanted its design to be reviewed by the town’s planning board and zoning board of appeals.
Ferrara said there may also be an issue with a town code provision that prohibits two outdoor signs from being closer than 500 feet from each other.
• RENTALS — The town has 60 short-term rental units as of now, and the board voted 5-0 to impose regulations and fees on those units.
• RESIGNATIONS — “With regret,” trustees accepted the resignation for the purpose of retirement of town Justice Chuck Lafler after nine years on the bench. Ferrara cited Lafler’s time as a justice, his years as a police officer, and his work as a county supervisor in thanking him for his public service. He also asked the board to consider whether they want to begin a process for seeking candidates to consider for appointment to fill the position in 2023 or to wait until the November 2023 election.
Ferrara also noted the resignation of principal account clerk Sarah Wright to accept another job. He said town Manager Peter Soscia and former account clerk Bev Warfel, who retired in April but has since come back to help out part-time, are handling Wright’s duties until a successor is named.