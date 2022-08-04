SENECA FALLS — By a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the Town Board authorized its two-member landfill committee to negotiate a new host community agreement with Seneca Meadows Inc.
However, while the motion states negotiations would begin soon, any new HCA is contingent on the state Department of Environmental Conservation approving the landfill’s application to expand upward, generating capacity to operate until 2040 instead of 2025.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara and board members Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski favored the measure. Steve Churchill and Dawn Dyson were opposed.
The motion prompted spirited debate.
“Would this authorize negotiations now or after the DEC makes a decision?” Churchill asked.
Ferrara said the talks would begin now.
“If that’s the case, I won’t support this. It puts the cart before the horse,” Churchill said. “It’s premature, and it will cost taxpayers money for legal consultants that would be wasted if the DEC says no. I feel we should wait for the DEC decision.”
He was the only board member to comment prior to the vote. The board’s landfill committee consists of Ferrara and Laskoski, although Ferrara said new town manager Peter Soscia may be involved.
Churchill said that “in a perfect world, I would think anyone who directly or indirectly got donations to their campaign from an outside group would recuse themselves.” He said he was referring to campaign contributions to Laskoski and Sinicropi in 2021 from a downstate group supporting the landfill’s continued operations.
“That is incorrect,” Laskoski fired back. “I say FOIL it. This is slander and wrong.”
Churchill said anyone receiving money from an outside source would be biased in favor of the landfill. Laskoski said there is no evidence in her campaign report of support from SMI.
“I would refer to the old saying that elections have consequences,” Ferrara said. “You say candidates are bought off with money, but the incumbents last year also got contributions.
“The people spoke. There will be another election in 2023, and we’ll see what the people say then.”
SMI has challenged Local Law 3-2016 in state court. Ferrara said a 4-1 majority of the board opposes defending the local law at the next level. He also said the odor, truck traffic and financial considerations to the town all will be addressed in a new host agreement.
“They are violating the law now,” Churchill countered. “What ls going to change?”
Someone asked if the landfill committee meetings would be public. He was told no because they involve negotiations, and the committee does not consist of a quorum of three board members.
Before the vote, Barbara Reese of State Street urged the board to defeat the resolution regarding a new host agreement and to defend Local Law 3-2016, which calls for the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025. She described SMI’s odor mitigation plan as “flawed,” saying she smells it at her home and has to close her classroom windows where she teaches because of the smell.
“This violates the state and local law and the state Constitution,” Reese said.
She noted a new state law prohibits new landfills, or expansion of existing ones, within 1,000 feet of a home or business. She cited a friend who bought a home on Burgess Road in Waterloo adjacent to the landfill because she thought it would close by law in 2025.
“I can see this landfill everywhere I go,” Reese said. “They have expanded several times since taking over in 1983. We can’t let this happen in 2022. You can decide how big it will get. Please deny the motion and enforce the law.”
Reese’s closing statement drew applause from those in attendance.
Mark Pitifer, who was representing Waterloo Container and owner Bill Lutz, questioned why the board would enter into negotiations for a new host agreement when they know that Local Law 3-2016 is still in play.
“This is an environmental issue. It is not justified to discuss a new agreement at this time when they are not in compliance with the agreement now in place,” Pitifer said.
He said the town should wait for the draft Environmental Impact Statement process to be completed and all environmental issues to be addressed before considering a new agreement.
“SMI is suing the town and their odors break the law,” Pitifer said. “Please consider the interests of all before you make a decision.”