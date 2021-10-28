SENECA FALLS — A special committee formed to study whether the town needs a full-time manager has yet to make a recommendation. And, the Center for Governmental Research has not completed a study on town government efficiency to help guide the panel.
It may be a moot point for 2022.
According to Supervisor Mike Ferrara, the Town Board voted Monday to remove $110,000 earmarked for the possible new position from the preliminary 2022 town budget. The action was taken at the second of three budget work sessions conducted since Ferrara unveiled his preliminary budget Oct. 5.
At the end of Monday’s session, town officials were still incorporating the changes and did not have amended tax rates as of Tuesday.
In addition to looking at the expenditure side of the budget, the board must decide on how much revenue from Seneca Meadows Inc. it wants to use to reduce taxes. The town receives about $3 million a year from SMI through a Host Community Agreement.
The third and final work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ovid Street municipal building.