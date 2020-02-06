SENECA FALLS — The town is poised to file a notice of claim against the New York State Canal Corp. over a crumbling drainage tunnel under West Bayard Street.
The Town Board voted 5-0 Tuesday to have Town Attorney Patrick Morrell file the legal document that preserves one party’s right to file a formal lawsuit against another if a dispute cannot be resolved.
The town and Canal Corp. differ on who is responsible for fixing and paying for repairs.
Meanwhile, engineers from Barton & Loguidice are examining repair options. Any solution would require the approval of Ferrara Lumber Co. and Seneca Knit Development Corp. because they own the land where the drainage line is.
Town Board member Steve Churchill said he’d like to see the canal drained to allow a better inspection of the problem. Another board member, Doug Avery, said the state’s construction of the canal in 1915 caused the problem, so it should be responsible for fixing it.
In other matters Tuesday:
• 60 STATE ST. — The board accepted a proposal from Casey and Christopher Galloway of Bradley Avenue to purchase the former village municipal building at 60 State St. for $90,000. The vote was 5-0.
The Galloways want to convert the former train station into an Italian restaurant.
“This is exciting to have a thriving business in that building and back on the tax rolls,” Avery said.
The sale is subject to a permissive referendum. If 20 percent of the town’s enrolled voters sign a petition asking for a referendum, the town must put it to a vote.
• 10 FALL ST. — The board opened proposals from realtor Claudia Coen of Geneva, Gazebo Properties of the Caratozzolo family of Seneca Falls, Joe Sofo of Seneca Falls, and Becky Bly of Seneca Falls on behalf of the Seneca Community Players theater group for the purchase of the former town municipal building at 10 Fall St. The amounts of the bids were not revealed.
Avery, town Supervisor Mike Ferrara and Joelle Karsten-Murney, head of the Seneca Falls Development Corp., will review the proposals.
• SNOW REMOVAL — Ferrara said the town will investigate whether the highway department can remove snow from a sidewalk that connects Kinney Drugs to Lyons National Bank on the west side of Balsley Road.
Town resident Frank Sinicropi said only portions are plowed during snowstorms, forcing residents of Lakeview Housing to walk in the road where the sidewalk isn’t cleared. He called it a safety issue for walkers and motorists alike.
“The problem is that it’s up to property owners to clear their sidewalks,” Ferrara said. “If the town does this, all town residents will say why can’t the town clear their sidewalks too, but I’ll look into it.”
• SOLAR — Delaware River Solar representatives Dan Compitello and George Reed said the company plans to start construction on its Route 318 and Gravel Road solar projects this spring, each of which would generate 2 megawatts of electrical power. They said work will begin once a PILOT agreement is approved by the town, county and school district. Morrell said wording in the proposed PILOT is acceptable.
Compitello said the project should take 2½ to 4 months to complete.
Town residents John and Laurie Van Niel said a freedom-of-information request they filed showed the actual company sponsoring the project is Cypress Creek, not Delaware River. They later questioned the apparent lack of transparency, the number of acres, the number of solar panels, and the miles of chain-link fencing.
Compitello said Delaware River is taking over the project from Cypress Creek through a purchase.
• LOCAL LAW — A public hearing on Local Law 2 of 2020 was set for March 3. It would reduce the size of the Heritage Preservation Commission from seven to five members, and allow for two alternate members.
• REDUCTION — The board agreed to reduce a water bill for the National Women’s Hall of Fame for the period of June 2018 to June 2019 by one-third, or $3,738.83.
• MEMORANDUM — By a 4-1 vote, a memorandum of agreement with Seneca County for shared information technology services was approved. Churchill was opposed.
The town will pay a staffer $45,000 for that work.
• SETTLEMENT — The board accepted $8,000 from the Women’s Interfaith Institute to settle a bill for more than $16,000 related to emergency repairs the town made to the historic Fall Street structure. The rest of the bill would be forgiven if the $8,000 is paid by Feb. 19.