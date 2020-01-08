SENECA FALLS — While mostly a procedural hiccup, the new Town Board voted 4-1 Tuesday to table a motion that would have renewed Seneca Meadows Inc.’s town-issued operating license.
Prior boards have delayed renewing the license because of concerns over odors as a violation of the Host Community Agreement between the town and the privately owned landfill.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara made the motion to renew the license, but it did not receive a second. Ferrara noted that SMI included the required $250 check for the license application and said the license is part of the host agreement.
Board member Steve Churchill said he wanted the application to be reviewed by the attorney for the town “to see if he has any issues.”
“I also want time to study and research the application and its terms,” he added, noting that he just joined the board Jan. 1.
Board member Doug Avery said a tabling would give the board “its one opportunity to talk about the odor issue and other issues with landfill people.”
“I’m sure you get emails like I do about the odor problem. I get them every day,” said board member David DeLelys. “I know SMI is trying its best, but we need to talk to Kyle (landfill district manager Kyle Black) about concerns before issuing the renewal.”
Ferrara said he has met with landfill officials three times since his election last November and was skeptical of the need to table; he was the only no vote on the motion to table. Another new board member, Dawn Dyson, joined Churchill, DeLelys and Avery in voting to table.
In remarks during the organizational meeting that preceded the regular meeting, Ferrara said he will appoint a committee to study solid-waste management and the possible Dec. 31, 2025 closing of Seneca Meadows.
“We need to look at the economic and environmental impacts of closing to prepare for the future,” Ferrara said. “I urge community residents to help this committee out. We need to work with SMI, but keep them accountable for the host agreement and control odors. We also need to start doing an audit of their tonnage so we know we are being paid properly under the host agreement.”
Ferrara noted SMI has an Article 78 proceeding against the town over its passage of Local Law 3 of 2016, legislation that requires the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025. Oral arguments are scheduled for Jan. 21 at the county courthouse in Waterloo.