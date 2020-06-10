SENECA FALLS — For the sixth consecutive month, the Town Board has tabled a measure related to the town operating permit for Seneca Meadows Inc.
At the board’s May meeting, Supervisor Mike Ferrara asked board members Doug Avery and Steve Churchill and town attorney Patrick Morrell to try and address issues and get answers about permit matters for consideration at the June 2 meeting.
“The three of us met and decided to work on two fronts,” Avery said. “One is what must the landfill monitor for air quality. We see that the Ontario County Landfill run by Casella is cited for air violations. Does Seneca Meadows have to meet the same criteria? The other front is trying to come up with an odor-reporting and -monitoring system that works to everyone’s satisfaction, unlike the current system.”
Ferrara said SMI made its first-quarter payment to the town under the Host Community Agreement, noting it was a bit less than expected because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A letter from the owners of Tarjac Inc., which is across Route 414 from the landfill, was read to the board. It supported a new town operating permit for the landfill, saying SMI has been a good neighbor whose presence has not prevented business growth in the area.
In other matters last week:
• NYCC — New York Chiropractic College wants to reopen part of its 286-acre campus July 1 to allow more than 200 students to complete mandatory clinical training so they can graduate on time. The board passed a resolution supporting NYCC’s request, joining the Seneca County Board of Supervisors in doing so. College officials have proposed setting up the necessary sites in the athletic center, dining hall, and library State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, will take the college’s waiver request to state officials.
• VINCE’S PARK — Ferrara proposed closing all of town-owned Vince’s Park for the rest of 2020. In May, the board voted to close the park’s swimming pool for health, safety and cost reasons. Ferrara also wanted to shut down the clubhouse building and pavilions, and athletic fields. After discussion, an amendment was approved to close the physical building facilities until Sept. 30 and leave the grassy fields open to public uses, with social distancing and other guidelines to be followed.
• 10 FALL ST. — The board agreed to solicit new proposals from developers to buy and redevelop town-owned 10 Fall St., the site of the former town municipal building. New proposals will be accepted until Oct. 1.
• BIRTHDAY — Astrophysicist Judith Pipher, a Seneca Falls resident and member of the National Women’s’ Hall of Fame, turns 80 June 18. The board recognized Pipher’s upcoming birthday.