SENECA FALLS — The Town Board delayed a vote on a controversial Memorandum of Understanding with Seneca Meadows Inc. at its meeting Tuesday night.
The board tabled a motion that would have authorized Supervisor Mike Ferrara to sign the MOU by a 3-2 vote. No date was set for a future vote on the matter.
The MOU states that if the state Department of Environmental Conservation approves an application from SMI to expand its Route 414 landfill, thus extending its life until 2040, the town would receive $3 million in signing bonuses and $10 million a year for 15 years through a new host community agreement. SMI also pledges to take numerous steps to deal with odor and other environmental issues, and the town would agree not to oppose SMI’s application.
The terms of the MOU and HCA were negotiated by a special board committee and SMI officials since January.
“I would not sign this until the DEC issues the permit,” town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said. “It’s only a statement of our intent to enter into the new HCA at a later date. It is not binding.”
However, board member Kaitlyn Laskoski introduced a motion to table the matter after nearly two hours of public comments and a 36-minute executive session. The motion was seconded by board member Dawn Dyson.
Laskoski, Dyson and the board’s lone Democrat, Steve Churchill, approved the measure to table. Ferrara and Frank Sinicropi were opposed.
“Transparency is important. I’m not comfortable voting on this at this time,” Laskoski explained. “Mr. Ferrara’s brother, David, is with the Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm and sat on the negotiating team.”
After Dyson offered a second, Churchill noted he rarely agrees with Laskoski — “but I support your motion 100 percent. This is not typical. I say go slow because some things were not done properly.”
A large group of SMI opponents attending the meeting applauded after the vote to table.
The board then voted 5-0 to send a letter to the state Department of Health asking that it study cancer rates in communities around the landfill and make that part of the Environmental Impact Statement process that SMI must follow as part of the pending review process with DEC.
Prior to the tabling vote, the board heard from 15 people on the topic, including two who submitted written comments. Only two spoke in favor of the MOU and new HCA.
Corey Foster said he wished the state’s largest landfill was not here “but we should get something out of it being here.” He said if DEC gives SMI the permit to expand, the community should be compensated for hosting its continued operation.
“This has nothing to do whether it is open or closed,” Foster said. “SMI supports our schools, our athletics, and it employs about a hundred people, and that helps our economy.”
Later, Wendy Crane, a Town Board candidate, voiced similar views. She said she has three children, and the HCA would help keep taxes low. Plus, the landfill offers a place to deposit local trash and could even encourage people to relocate to Seneca Falls.
Every other person stepping to the microphone spoke in opposition and urged the board to vote it down, including two residents of Skaneateles and one who came from Niagara Falls. The Skaneateles residents said the landfill causes excessive road damage from truck traffic through their community.
Mark Pitifer, who was representing Waterloo Container Co., a business across Route 414 from the landfill, urged the board not to be swayed by the lure of a large increase in annual revenue from the landfill. He cited a state Health Department confirmation of a cancer cluster around the landfill as something that should be part of the environmental review process now underway.
“That alone should halt all discussion of a new HCA until this gets figured out,” Pitifer said, adding that other reasons to reject the proposal were neither the town manager nor Waterloo Container owner Bill Lutz being involved with the negotiations, and the negotiating itself wasn’t made public. Pitifer insisted SMI “should not be involved in in any aspect of the odor complaint situation other than mitigation and deferring to the citizens who make the complaint” and the town “does not need SMI’s money because it has millions in reserves to use without budgeting for landfill revenue.”
Barb Reese of Seneca Falls read a petition from herself and her husband, Dr. Andrew Reese, saying the lung cancer rates in the area need to be investigated to see if the landfill is a contributing factor in the state-identified cluster. They said that issue needs to be part of the environmental impact statement required as part of the expansion permit application process. The Reeses proposed a resolution to make that happen. Churchill later made that motion and it was approved unanimously.
Jackson Puylara, a candidate for a Town Board seat, spoke against the MOU, as did fellow town residents Valerie Sandlas and Jean Gilroy of Seneca Falls, along with Waterloo’s Matt Venuti.
“We should not entertain a new host community agreement with SMI. A new agreement is simply a bribe to allow them to continue to pollute our environment,” Sandlas said. “The draft HCA acknowledges that the landfill impacts the Seneca Falls community atmosphere from a visual as well as an odor issue. Yet it neglects to reference public health issues recently reported, such as lung cancer. Due to the proximity to local schools, this should be a huge concern. SMI is currently unable to control the stench and odors from the landfill, so it is doubtful that it will do so in the future.”
Former board member Emil Bove urged the board to “go slow” even though the amount of money being offered the town is enormous. He suggested the town have the state Comptroller’s Office review the proposed new agreement.
Churchill read a letter of opposition from Peter Dolan, owner of The Gould Hotel downtown, while Ferrara read a letter of opposition from retired local veterinarian Dr. Herbert Holden.