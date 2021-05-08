SENECA FALLS — The Town Board took three actions related to Seneca Meadows Inc. at its meeting Tuesday.
Perhaps the most significant was the decision to not issue the landfill a town operating permit for 2020, saying the issues that led to the delay have not been resolved. The vote was 4-1, with only Supervisor Mike Ferrara opposed. Doug Avery, Steve Churchill, Dawn Dyson and Dave DeLelys voted in favor of the measure.
Trustees continue to consider a 2021 permit, although the board has been unable to reach agreement with SMI on odor and other issues it wants addressed before it’s granted.
Seneca Meadows continues to operate the Salcman Road landfill through its state Department of Environmental Conservation permits.
Town resident and Town Board candidate Frank Sinicropi appealed to the board to give SMI a town operating permit, which has been delayed since December 2019. Sinicropi claimed that granting the permit will give the town more leverage in dealing with odor and other issues.
Sinicropi also alluded to the expansion plans announced by SMI that conflict with Local Law 3 of 2016 requiring the landfill to close by the end of 2025.
“SMI will not go away without a fight, and it could be a long and costly legal fight,” Sinicropi said.
He said the town needs to figure out a long-range plan for trash disposal if the landfill closes. He also urged that the landfill not be referred to as a “dump,” saying it is disrespectful to employees, and maintained that the health of schoolchildren should not be used to “create hysteria” over the impacts of the landfill.
Also Tuesday, the board accepted a $627,022.65 check from SMI District Manager Kyle Black as the company’s first-quarter payment to the town through the Host Community Agreement.
Under new business, the board discussed a letter from the DEC noting that it wants to be lead agency under the State Environmental Quality Review process related to SMI’s expansion application. The board could agree to the DEC request, or object and ask that the town be lead agency.
Churchill questioned how the board could make a decision without a completed application. While the DEC has received a response from SMI to 36 questions regarding the original, 2020 application, it will not be deemed complete and ready for formal review until the DEC is satisfied with the answers.
After debate, the board voted 4-1 to send the DEC a letter saying it needs more time to respond to the question of who should be the lead agency and wants to be given a completed application before it can make a decision. Ferrara cast the lone no vote.
In other action Tuesday:
• SFPD — Tom Cleere was promoted to sergeant in the town Police Department. The board agreed to fill his officer position.
• REVALUATION — John Zukowski and Joe Eminger of Buffalo discussed their proposal to reassess town properties should the board vote to proceed with that process for the 2022 tax year. The cost of such a reassessment would range from $30 to $70 per parcel for the town’s 4,000 or so properties. More details and cost estimates will be presented at the June board meeting.
• PARKING — The board voted 5-0 to hire Rochester-based Boylan Code to represent the town in an appeal of a state Supreme Court decision over Local Law 3 of 2020. The local law imposes parking restrictions on Garden Street Extension and East Bayard Street Extension. It has been challenged by the Cayuga Nation. The lower court ruled in favor of the town, prompting the Nation to file an appeal with state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, 4th Judicial Department.
• STUDY — A study of the water treatment plant distribution was given the go-ahead by a 5-0 vote. Half the $52,000 cost will be covered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency and the other half by the town, who will hire Barton & Loguidice to do the work.
• MORATORIUM — A local law imposing a one-year moratorium on approval of any energy-producing facilities in the town, including solar farms, was introduced by a 5-0 vote. A public hearing will be conducted at the June 1 board meeting. Board members said they want the moratorium to see if local regulations are needed. Projects already in the approval process may be exempted by an amendment to the local law.
• APPOINTMENT — Waterloo resident Richard Stabinsky was appointed to a part-time code enforcement officer position at a salary of $32,000. Town Attorney Patrick Morrell noted the position had a requirement that the code enforcement person be a town resident, so he will explore making it an interim appointment.