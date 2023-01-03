SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. has applied for a town license to operate its landfill on Route 414.
The application will be considered at the town board meeting tonight. (Jan. 3) It's scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Ovid Street municipal building.
As recently as 2021, the board delayed approving the annual license for virtually the entire year because of concerns that SMI was violating its state operating permit and the terms of its host community agreement for what a majority of the board felt were unresolved odor issues. The license was not issued by the board in 2020 or 2021, but it was approved for 2022.
The lack of a town license does not mean the landfill, the state's largest, cannot operate. Its state permit supersedes local requirements under Chapter 58 of the town zoning code.
In other new business on the agenda:
• The board will consider a change in the salary of Interim Police Chief Tim Snyder and a salary modification for Town Justice Steven Kelley. The recent retirement of Town Justice Chuck Lafler leaves Kelley as the only judge.
• Trustees will talk discuss a resolution of municipal support for the West Bayard Street culvert replacement and issuing a negative declaration of environmental harm related to it through the a State Environmental Quality Review process. The culvert, which runs under West Bayard Street from Sampson Creek to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, partially collapsed in 2021, causing the closure of the street for several weeks and a battle with the state over whose responsibility it was to repair or replace the culvert.
• The board will consider introducing a local law that would make the highway superintendent an appointed position, rather than elected. A public hearing would be scheduled if that resolution passes.
• The 2023 organizational meeting is part of tonight's proceedings. Town board committee assignments will be announced by Supervisor Mike Ferrara. A list of annual appointments will be on the agenda too. They include legal counsel, engineering services, a financial consultant, a grant-writing service, auditors, banks, official newspaper, appointments to various boards and commissions and a deputy supervisor.