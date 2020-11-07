SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will vote to adopt a 2021 budget at a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Center, 35 Water St.
The board met Thursday and conducted a public hearing on the proposed budget. Four people spoke, urging the board not to use revenue from Seneca Meadows Inc. as a revenue source in the operating budget. Two others suggested the board increase funding for the Visitor’s Center and the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum.
Valerie Sandlas urged town officials to convince the state DEC that Seneca Meadows landflll is operating illegally because it is in violation of odor regulations in town and state laws.
Board members decided to take a week to review public comments and take another look at the proposed budget before the final budget meeting Nov. 13.
The town-wide budget is now at $12,714,622, compared to $13,761,474 in 2020. The tax levy is projected to be $6.2 million, compared to $4.5 million in 2020.
Budgets for a town-wide refuse district and Bridgeport area water district are projected to increase slightly from $309,981 this year to $310,733 in 2021. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would remain at about $10.39.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said another special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Community Center to discuss the Kingdom Road sewer line project with Barton & Loguidice engineer Peter Baker. The board is mulling two options for the location of a new, larger sewer line from the Kingdom Road pump station east to the wastewater treatment plant.
The options are to run the line along West Bayard Street or along Fall Street.
In other action, the board voted to approve a local law allowing the town to exceed the state-imposed property tax cap in 2021, if necessary, and approved the hiring of a new member of the Police Department.