SENECA FALLS — Three new local laws will be introduced at tonight’s Town Board meeting. Supervisor Mike Ferrara said two of them are designed to help promote development in the downtown area, making it easier to develop living space on second and third floors of downtown buildings, while the third deals with more specific regulations regarding use of fire pits in residential areas, updating a code that deals only with bonfires.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Community Center at 35 Water St. It is open to the public, although all COVID-19 regulations, including face coverings and social distancing, are in effect.
If approved as introductory measures, the board would schedule public hearings on the trio of laws prior to taking a final vote on their adoption.
Also today:
• Board members Doug Avery and Steve Churchill will give a report on the status of the two demands made of Seneca Meadows Inc. officials as a condition of obtaining a town operating permit for the Salcman Road landfill. SMI asked for the permit a year ago but has been delayed because of concerns over odors and other issues.
Mark Pitifer, who is representing BonaDent Dental Laboratories, has asked to address the board on the SMI issue.
• There will be updates on the town’s efforts to sell surplus property, namely the former town municipal building at 10 Fall St. and the former village hall at 60 State St.; the West Bayard Street culvert dispute with the state; the Kingdom Road sewer main project; and a report from the special committee studying whether the town should have a manager.
• Under new business, the board will consider appointing a part-time zoning officer.