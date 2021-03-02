SENECA FALLS — After being given a month to make up their minds, the Town Board is scheduled to vote on who it will hire as engineering consultant for 2021.
The board received proposals from three firms in December: Barton & Loguidice of Liverpool, the town’s current firm; MRB Group of Rochester; and Hunt Engineers of Rochester. The board narrowed the list to Barton & Loguidice and MRB Group at its February meeting but wanted a month to consider both proposals before making a decision.
Today’s Town Board meeting will begin with a presentation on the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan for the town Police Department. The board is scheduled to vote on adopting the plan later in the meeting, after which it would be submitted to the state for approval.
Today’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center on Water Street. In other matters on the meeting agenda:
• SPINA — Jim Spina, the longtime Commissioner of Parks and Recreation, has announced his departure. It becomes effective March 9.
The Waterloo resident has headed the department for 22 years after he directed the Waterloo Recreation Department for nine years. He has accepted a job as director of the town of Harrisburg (N.C.) Parks Department. Spina begins his new job March 15.
“Both my wife and my kids are in North Carolina,” Spina said. “We were down there to visit during Christmas, and I saw a job opening with the town of Harrisburg, a suburb of Charlotte. We were going to retire and move down there in a few years, so I looked into it. I decided to apply and ended up being offered the job.”
He said he notified the town of Seneca Falls of his plans in mid-February.
Spina, 57, will lead a department with 14 full-time employees and numerous parks, although there is no community center.
“They have great facilities and sponsor a lot of events and activities,” Spina said. “It’s a town of about 22,000 people. I wasn’t looking for a job when we went down there, but saw this and decided to apply. Now when we retire, we’ll already be down there with the kids and, hopefully, grandkids.
“I loved my job here and will miss it, but this just worked out for us.”
• ZETTLEMOYER — The board is set to accept the resignation of Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Dean Zettlemoyer.
• REPORT — Trustees will hear a report from Barb Reese, who heads the town’s waste management advisory committee. In addition, the board is expected to name Virginia “Ginny” Konz to replace the departing Dan Babbitt on the committee.
• UPDATES — There will be updates on several ongoing issues, including the sale of surplus property, demands for Seneca Meadows to acquire a town operating permit for its Salcman Road landfill, the committee formed to study the feasibility of hiring a town manager, and the Kingdom Road sewer main project.