SENECA FALLS — The town will begin the new year with a redesigned website at www.senecafalls.com.
Developed in partnership with Fingerlakes1.com, the goal of the redesign is to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices.
“Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about our services and functions of government,” Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said. “In addition, we we’re striving to showcase the mix of arts and culture, history and the many opportunities for economic development within reach of our town along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.”
The website incorporates an official, black-and-white Seneca Falls seal representing the defining features of the town’s economy, culture and heritage, Ferrara said. The seal is imposed over images of the “When Anthony Met Stanton” and the “Ripples of Change” statues along the canal. Another image is of the former Seneca Knitting Mill, now the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Ferrara said this embodies the town’s manufacturing heritage along the former Seneca River at the start of the 19th century.
The words “Birthplace of Women’s Rights” are featured on the web page prominently.
New features on www.senecafalls.com include:
• An updated homepage with quick links to allow users to easily access information, along with a search feature to help users quickly navigate to desired pages.
• Navigation organization aligned with how community members would look for items.
• An in-depth and transparent overview of the branches of town government and the services provided to the community.
• Implementation of the new Community Alert Notification System employed by OnSolve’s CodeRED software. This system will be tied in across the site to provide notification of recent alerts issued, as well as assist the people with registering to receive alerts and be informed.
• A new community calendar representing a partnership between the town and the Seneca Falls Business Association. It lists SFBA and Town Board meetings, recreation programs, and community events, all on one calendar. Community groups can register and submit their own events.
“Many key features of the website can be accessed from the homepage that includes a ‘How Do I’ tab that takes users to information they need,” Ferrara said. “The site is also directly connected to the town’s social media pages of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in order to quickly allow the town to broadcast the latest updates to the public.”
Call (315) 568-0940, ext. 501, or email mferrara@senecafalls.com with questions.