SENECA FALLS — From its inception, the official colors of the women’s suffrage movement have been purple, gold and white.
Now, officials in the Seneca County community recognized as the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement are urging residents to participate in a town-wide initiative to plant purple, gold and white flowers. The goal is to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1920 congressional adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
The Seneca Falls Development Corp., which is heading the drive, suggests the purple, gold and white flowers be planted in hanging baskets, pots, flower beds, and planted boxes.
The Dec. 6, 1913 edition of The Suffragist newspaper said the three colors were chosen to represent the suffrage movement:
• Purple is the color of loyalty, constancy to purpose, and unswerving steadfastness to a cause.
• White is the emblem of purity and symbolizes the quality of purpose.
• Gold is the color of light and life, the torch that guides purpose in a pure and unswerving way.
Simplified, the three colors represent loyalty, purity and life.
For suggestions on what type of flowers can be planted, visit http://senecafallsdevcop.org/purple and http://senecafallsdevcorp.org/gold. People are asked to share their plantings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and to tag photos to join the SFDC photo gallery at #2020flowers.