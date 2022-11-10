SENECA FALLS — There are many reasons why longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw called those who served in World War II America’s greatest generation.
They put their lives on the line to protect the world from the tyranny of Germany, Italy and Japan during World War II. Those who survived and came home helped direct America into a prosperous, post-war recovery.
One example is Raymond Kelsey of Seneca Falls.
Like many of that era, soldiers returning home after the horrors of war were reluctant to discuss their experiences with friends and family. Kelsey fit that category, according to his son, Paul, himself a Vietnam War veteran who was drafted in 1969 and served in the Army until 1972.
“He didn’t talk a lot about it,” Paul Kelsey said. “He came home, with my mother, started a family and began a construction business, became a professional bowler and died of cancer at the age of 62.”
To make sure his Dad’s World War II efforts were remembered, he embarked on a campaign to get his military records and medals. He only recently ended a quest to make sure his father received all the medals he was entitled to receive, some of which were lost. Once the last few are obtained, they will be placed in a special display case and be displayed in a place of honor at another son’s home.
Raymond Kelsey grew up in Phelps and married Alice Hulby of Seneca Falls, where they settled. He worked for Rumsey Manufacturing Corp. for a while before enlisting in the Army in February 1944. He was trained and sent to Europe to join the Allied push through central France and into Germany.
On April 30, 1945, he was in the lead tank approaching Munich when he was ensnared in the pivotal Battle of the Bulge, with German soldiers trying to push back the advancing Allied forces. Paul Kelsey said military records show that a German unit facing them indicated a desire to surrender.
As the lead tank stopped, with Kelsey inside, it was hit immediately with an 88 millimeter shell, setting the tank on fire.
Kelsey, a corporal, escaped from the burning tank, returned and rescued his lieutenant from a certain death. The ammunition loader in the tank was killed. Documents say Kelsey set off a smoke screen to protect other tanks in his unit before he and the lieutenant were captured by the Germans, given first aid, and sent to a prisoner-of-war camp.
“He was freed when French Resistance members invaded the camp and freed the POWS,” Paul said. “A woman member of the resistance carried my father out to safety. The lieutenant was also rescued. He carried her picture with him many years after the war.”
Raymond received medical treatment, including having a plate inserted in his head, after the tank attack. He was taken to a field hospital and then a French hospital for treatment before being discharged in October 1945. He was awarded the Purple Heart, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon, and Bronze Star.
He also left the Army with epilepsy and grand mal seizures, records show.
Through his research, Paul Kelsey found out that his father was entitled to the Prisoner of War Medal, American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal with Germany Class, and a Presidential Citation.
“I remember him picking tiny bits of shrapnel out of his face years later,” Paul recalled.
Raymond began his own construction company after the war and worked a few other manufacturing jobs. The construction company was taken over by another son, Charles, and grew into a major builder of homes in the area, as well as Finger Lakes Bowl in Seneca Falls.
As for Paul, he graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1969 and was working at Goulds Pumps when he was drafted. He became a dog handler and then a prisoner guard for the Army, often flying to Vietnam and Japan to bring back American soldiers who had been charged with crimes and court-martialed. He suffered a hearing loss in the service and is considered partially disabled.
After leaving the Army in 1972, he returned to Goulds Pumps and retired a few years ago with 47 years of service to his credit.
“The lieutenant my dad saved from the burning tank wrote a letter thanking him for saving him so he could live a good life,” Paul said. “My mom shared that with me, not my dad.”
Alice Kelsey, now 100 years old, lives in Florida.
On this Veterans Day, Paul noted that had he not died, his father also be would 100 this year.
“I’ll never forget him,” Paul said.