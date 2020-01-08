SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Volunteer Fire Department wants to build an addition to its firehouse at 43 W. Bayard St.
The Seneca County Planning Board will review the site plan at its meeting Thursday.
The fire department is seeking approval for a 2,540-square-foot addition to the west side of the building. It will house offices, a meeting room, a kitchen and a radio room. The department also is proposing a 750-square-foot addition to the south end, space it will use to extend a truck bay and provide additional gear storage.
The department was founded June 1, 2011, the result of the dissolution of the former village of Seneca Falls at the end of 2010. The merger created when the village of Seneca Falls Fire Department joined the Red Jacket Fire Department formed a new entity, the Bridgeport Fire District.
The former Seneca Falls FD facility at 43 W. Bayard St. is the Seneca Falls Volunteer FD’s west fire station, while the former Red Jacket FD headquarters at 2528 Lower Lake Road is the east station.
Also on Thursday’s Planning Board agenda are:
• A subdivision and site-plan review regarding the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce’s proposal for a new headquarters at the northwest corner of Route 414 and Route 318 in Tyre.
• A site-plan review for a driveway, parking area and temporary tasting room for a wine operation in Fayette proposed by Brian and Nova Cadamatre for land at East Lake Road and Teall Beach Road.
• An application for a special-use permit for Michael Swinehart to have a wireless communications tower at 523 Packwood Road in the town of Waterloo.