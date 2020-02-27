SENECA FALLS — Town of Seneca Falls voters Tuesday approved a $1.95 million expansion of the Seneca Falls West Fire Station at 43 W. Bayard St.
The vote was 60 in favor and 32 opposed.
The decision allows the Bridgeport Fire District, which operates east and west fire stations, to expand the 41-year-old west station.
Plans call for consolidation of some of the functions of the two stations at West Bayard Street, keeping the Lower Lake Road east station for storage of special operations equipment and for use as a training facility.
The 3,215-square-foot addition would include:
• Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms and a decontamination area with showers.
• A day room and lounge.
• A community-accessible district and fire department office with room for document storage.
• A new kitchen.
• A 50-person meeting room.
• An outdoor patio area.
• A 760-square-foot truck bay addition to the south, a radio work room and enlarged utility room and storage and mechanical space to support the project.
The plan is to use $400,000 from an existing capital reserve fund and borrow $1.55 million. The financial impact on taxpayers is said to be a $12 increase in annual town taxes for a property assessed at $100,000 or $1 more a month.