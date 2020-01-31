SENECA FALLS — Town voters will decide whether the Bridgeport Fire District will be able to borrow money to pay for an addition to 43 W. Bayard St., the district’s west fire station.

A special referendum is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the 2528 Lower Lake Road east fire station.

The fire district includes the town of Seneca Falls. It’s run by a board of fire commissioners. That panel voted Jan. 14 to spend up to $1.95 million to build an addition to house additional equipment, provide more meeting and training space, and to enlarge bays to accommodate new, bigger fire apparatus. The plan is to use $400,000 of the district’s funds and to borrow up to $1.55 million, if voters approve.

The board declared itself lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review process and completed the necessary work, declaring that the project will not have a negative impact on the environment.

A copy of the resolution and the SEQR is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the office of district secretary Kim Gribnau at the east fire station.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...