SENECA FALLS — Town voters will decide whether the Bridgeport Fire District will be able to borrow money to pay for an addition to 43 W. Bayard St., the district’s west fire station.
A special referendum is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the 2528 Lower Lake Road east fire station.
The fire district includes the town of Seneca Falls. It’s run by a board of fire commissioners. That panel voted Jan. 14 to spend up to $1.95 million to build an addition to house additional equipment, provide more meeting and training space, and to enlarge bays to accommodate new, bigger fire apparatus. The plan is to use $400,000 of the district’s funds and to borrow up to $1.55 million, if voters approve.
The board declared itself lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review process and completed the necessary work, declaring that the project will not have a negative impact on the environment.
A copy of the resolution and the SEQR is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the office of district secretary Kim Gribnau at the east fire station.