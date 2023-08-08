SENECA FALLS — The Town Board voted 4-1 Aug. 1 to apply for a $5 million state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant and to bond for $17.7 million toward upgrades at its water treatment plant and distribution system.
The town also will seek a 0% loan from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. and use some of its own reserve funds to pay for the project.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the upgrades are needed to the water plant on Parker Road in Fayette, which was built in 1940. The water distribution system, primarily in the former village, is more than 100 years old.
Ferrara said the project could be done in two phases, with the first phase costing $17.7 million and the second phase $7 million.
There were no comments from the public during a hearing at the start of the meeting.
Steve Churchill, the only board member to oppose the measure, said he supports formation of a Seneca County Water & Sewer Authority, an idea now being studied, rather than having local governments get involved in costly upgrades. He also questioned a portion of the project that would extend a 12-inch water line up Route 414 to the wildlife education center operated by Seneca Meadows Inc., operator of Seneca Meadows Landfill.
“I support all the other work, but not a 12-inch water line to nowhere but this small center that uses little water,” Churchill said.
Others claimed the line could spur more economic development on Route 414, which Churchill dismissed, saying “who is going to come out there near that landfill.”
Ferrara said he hoped all elements of the project would improve the points the application will score with the state, noting a similar application in 2022 was denied. For its share, Ferrara said reserve funds, not tax revenue, would be used.