SENECA FALLS — The Local Planning Committee of the town’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has launched a survey to get input from area residents about downtown.
The survey is available online at www.senecafallsdri.com. Paper copies are available at the municipal building on Ovid Street.
The survey will be used by the town, county, investors and other agencies to obtain grant funding for strategic downtown projects.
“The survey will help the town, its economic development partners, businesses and developers understand the public’s perceptions of downtown, as well as the types of new businesses and public improvements desired,” committee member Dave Mansfield said.
Town residents, Seneca County residents or those visiting the area are asked to take a few minutes to fill out the six-page survey. Responses will be accepted until the end of January 2020.
The town was selected to receive a $10 million state DRI grant for 2019. It has begun the process of soliciting ideas on how to spend that money. Goals of the DRI are to build community consensus on a vision for the future of downtown, identify and promote catalytic redevelopment opportunities, and develop market-driven strategies to implement key projects.
The survey asks questions about the person filling out the survey, their thoughts on living downtown and under what type of housing arrangement, which media is used to make decisions about daily activities, and how they get important information about Seneca Falls.
The survey asks 12 questions about how people use downtown. There are five possible responses for each, ranging from strongly agree to strongly disagree.
People are asked to tell the DRI planners their preference for shopping and other downtown activities. And, there is a page for people to write about other downtown issues not covered by the survey.