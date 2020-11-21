The Seneca Falls-Waterloo Kiwanis Club has made two $250 donations to local organizations helping families in this holiday season.
The club is giving $250 to the Community Christmas Project, which will provide needy families with gift cards to help them buy presents for their children.
Another $250 is being donated to the House of Concern in Seneca Falls to assist with their efforts to help people at Thanksgiving.
The Seneca Falls-Waterloo Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Meetings start at noon and are held at Ciccino’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, 22 E. Main St., Waterloo. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. The club’s website is at www.senecafalls-waterloo-kiwanis.org.