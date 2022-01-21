SENECA FALLS — In what the town’s police chief called a “very sad” case, a local woman accused of no longer wanting to care for her child faces felony charges.
Kelly L. Utter, 38, was charged Thursday by town police with abandonment of a child and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. Both are class E felonies.
Police Chief Stu Peenstra said officers were called to the Seneca Falls school district office Wednesday afternoon after transportation employees were unable to contact Utter, the mother of a 9-year-old child they were trying to drop off at home.
Later, when school officials reached Utter, she allegedly told them she was no longer going to be able to care for the child and would not be picking the child up.
“Basically, she felt if she wasn’t home when the child got there, somebody would place the child into custody,” Peenstra said by phone Thursday.
The child was not injured or left unattended during the incident. Peenstra said his department, the school district and Seneca County Child Protective Services continue to investigate, and the child has been placed into the care of another person temporarily.
“There will be no more criminal charges, but we are going about determining what the best course of action going forward is for care of the child,” Peenstra said. “This is very sad, but we want the public to know we are working with the county, CPS and school district to make sure this child has the best care possible.”