WATERLOO — Saying she “did nothing” to protect her son from dying, Acting Seneca County Judge Jason Cook sentenced a Seneca Falls woman to prison Thursday.
“Your child ... had only you to protect him,” Cook told Alison Bovio. “You sacrificed your own flesh and blood to protect yourself and placate your internet husband.”
Cook sentenced Bovio to 4-12 years in prison for second-degree manslaughter. She pleaded guilty to the charge last October, when she agreed to testify against her husband, Donald, in the May 2018 beating death of her son, Panagiotis “Peter” Stephanides-Vacchino.
Donald Bovio’s trial was scheduled for April, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced by Cook to 15 years-to-life in prison.
On the night of May 12, 2018, Seneca Falls police arrived at the Hunter’s Run apartments on Peterman Road and found Peter unconscious on the kitchen floor; he was days away from his third birthday. Donald and Alison Bovio were there.
Donald Bovio had called 911, saying the boy fell down some stairs. Police said they found the child unresponsive and barely breathing.
Peter was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where doctors told police the injuries were not consistent with a fall. That prompted an abuse investigation that led to the Bovios being charged with assault.
Peter was on life support at the hospital for several days before he died, the result of substantial trauma to his head and body. Then-District Attorney Barry Porsch presented the case to a grand jury after Peter died, leading to murder charges against the Bovios.
Alison Bovio pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge as part of an agreement to cooperate in the case against Donald Bovio. She faced a minimum sentence of 2½-7 years in prison, and a maximum of 4-12.
Acting District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz recommended a sentence of 3¼-9½ years, calling it a “middle ground” and adding that Donald Bovio’s guilty plea was due in large part to Alison agreeing to testify against him.
Sinkiewicz called the case a paradox involving a “mother who watched her husband toss her child around like a rag doll.” Sinkiewicz also called Alison Bovio a “battered woman” who was abused by Donald Bovio but continues to send him love letters.
Alison’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender John Nabinger, said there is no evidence Alison ever took part in abusing Peter. Nabinger, who agreed with Sinkiewicz that Alison was abused as well, did admit that his client did report the abuse of Peter to authorities.
“This is, on a human level, the most difficult case I have handled in my 21 years as an attorney,” said Nabinger, who called it a textbook case of domestic violence. “She never meant any harm to her son. Without Donald Bovio, Peter would still be alive. She does feel guilty that she didn’t get Peter out in time.”
Police said the Bovios moved from Massachusetts to Seneca Falls about two months before Peter died, and Cook noted that they were married just a short time after they met through the internet. Before sentencing Alison Bovio, Cook detailed the abuse of Peter, including a broken leg, being beaten with a belt, and being dropped on his head by Donald Bovio.
“This case is a heartbreaking tragedy on multiple levels,” the judge said. “Peter endured repeated threats and battering. This was cruel, wicked and inhumane.”
