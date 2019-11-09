SENECA FALLS — A local resident suffered minor burns in a fire Friday night, town police reported.
Police said emergency responders were called to a home at 2276 Lower Lake Road at about 5:30 p.m. A female contacted the 911 center to report a house on fire.
The Seneca Falls Fire Department declared the fire under control in about 15 minutes from the time of the dispatch, police said. The blaze was contained to a second-floor bedroom.
Police said a female, whom they did not name, was treated at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance medics for minor burns to her hand.
Because firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the bedroom, no occupants were displaced, police said.
Authorities said the cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical outlet in the bedroom.