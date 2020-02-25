MARION — Seneca Foods is getting into the hemp processing business.
The Marion-based company, with significant food-manufacturing operations in Geneva, said it has entered into a joint venture with CraftAg, a seed-to-sale hemp company, to form CraftAg Enterprises Inc.
Seneca Foods said CraftAg was one of the early participants in Washington State’s hemp pilot program, working with a small network of growers in the Yakima Valley to produce, process and sell Aromahemp.
The company called Aromahemp a “safe, flavorful, and premium quality input for smokeable hemp products and herbal vapor blends. CraftAg’s proprietary techniques for processing superior dried and cured whole hemp flower distinguish it from the many processors focusing on cannabinoid isolates.” These isolates have anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving and anti-anxiety properties.
Seneca Foods said the newly formed CraftAg will process hemp in Sunnyside, Washington, in the Yakima Valley at a facility Seneca owned and used as a pear and apple cannery.
“Seneca is enthused to be partnering with CraftAg in this rapidly growing hemp agribusiness,” Kraig Kayser, Seneca Foods’ president and CEO, said in a press release. “The opportunity to re-purpose a closed cannery to create a new and exciting business in Sunnyside is very compelling.”
Added Rory Rawlings, CraftAg CEO: “CraftAg is excited to announce this joint venture with Seneca Foods to accelerate the growth of our vertically integrated supply chain for premium Aromahemp flower and related products. The new partnership combines CraftAg’s hemp expertise with Seneca’s multi-generational legacy in food production and distribution at scale. The result is an unbeatable platform for development and production of new hemp-based consumer products.”
Seneca said the repurposed 270,000-square-foot facility is already processing the 2019 crop of Aromahemp and is “ideally located” in a region well-suited for growing specialty crops such as hemp.
Seneca said it is investing approximately $10 million and contributing the Sunnyside facility in exchange for the 49 percent stake in CraftAg.
CraftAg plans to build a large-scale automated hemp processing plant at the Sunnyside facility and will modernize its existing seed and clone propagation facilities near Royal City, Washington.
Seneca Foods said it is North America’s leading provider of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States.