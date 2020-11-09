GENEVA — Seneca Foods is seeking a water withdrawal permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Marion-based food processing and packaging facility, which has a plant on Gambee Road, has applied for a permit to develop a new well to withdraw up to 80 gallons per minute of 115,200 gallons per day to supplement its city of Geneva municipal supply. The water is needed for the food-processing system and to run the facility’s boiler system.
The DEC has made a tentative decision to issue the permit, but will not make a final decision until a public comment period ends. Comments on the project must be submitted in writing to Kimberly Merchant at DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414. Merchant also can be reached at (585) 226-2466 or at DP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
DEC officials say the project will not have a significant negative impact on the environment. Filed application documents and draft permit are available for inspection at the Region 8 DEC office in Avon. To view those documents, it is recommended that an appointment be made with Merchant.
Seneca Foods also has announced its second-quarter and year-to-date financial results. Compared to the same time a year ago, the company saw a second-quarter net sales increase of 5.5%, to $390.3 million. Company officials said the results are solid compared to the prior year due to strong demand driven by anticipated consumer pantry loading due to COVID-19, which continues to help raise sales and net income, according to President and CEO Paul Palmby.
In comparing financial figures from Sept. 26, 2019 to Sept. 26, 2020, the company said net sales increased 6.6%, to $678.5 million.
Seneca Foods is one of North America’s leading provider of packaged fruits and vegetables, sourced primarily from more than 1,600 American farms.