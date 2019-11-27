SENECA — While there should be no disruption in the water supply, town residents are being asked to conserve usage on two days next week.
Town Clerk Haley Eagley said on Tuesday, employees with the town of Seneca and Geneva water departments will test a new water well recently drilled in Geneva’s Kashong area. During the testing, the supply pumps in that area will be shut down the morning of Dec. 3 until the afternoon of Dec. 4.
“The town water system will continue to function as usual. However, we will be drawing off the supply contained in the three water tanks in the town (of Seneca),” Eagley said. “While there is sufficient storage capacity for this period of time and we do not anticipate any shortages, we are asking and encouraging all citizens to be mindful of usage and conserve wherever possible.”
The new well is part of a $5 million water improvement project in the town of Geneva. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said it will expand the town’s water capacity to keep up with current demand and growth in the towns of Geneva and Seneca, and the Yates County towns of Benton and Torrey, which will be supplied by the town of Geneva’s water plant.