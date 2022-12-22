SENECA — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Wednesday afternoon that officials suspect started in a chimney.
Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said the Hall and Stanley fire departments were called to a blaze at 1345 Route 245 at 2:14 p.m. He said firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home, which was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Harloff said fire departments needed to bring in water from remote sites to supplement public water.
Damage to the home was not reported, but Harloff said it is insured. There were no injuries.
He said the Red Cross responded to the scene to provide services for the occupants.
Harloff said he and members of the Hall Fire Department are investigating the cause for the blaze, and it appears to have started in the chimney on first floor, noting a “component failure of the cinder block chimney.”
“A solid fuel-burning device (wood/coal) stove was burning as a supplemental heating source on the first floor,” he said.
Other fire departments assisting included West Lake Road, White Springs, Gorham, Benton and Bellona. Also on-scene were the Ontario County Mobile Breathing Air Tuck 35 and the Stanley-Hall-Gorham Ambulance.