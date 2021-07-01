SENECA FALLS — Seneca Housing Inc. has received an additional $10,000 in federal CARES Act funding to help eligible renters meet security deposits for housing.
Executive Director Melissa Nesbit said the additional funding was awarded based on the agency’s successful implementation of its Security Deposit Assistance Fund.
Nesbit said the additional funds will be added to existing funds to help eligible low-income participants and newly-enrolled families of both the HUD Section 8 housing choice voucher program and the Mainstream 5 program.
“Financing security deposits is always a challenge for low-income families and individuals,” Nesbit said. “We are excited to offer this opportunity for assistance to those people.”
Since August 2020, Seneca Housing has provided more than $27,000 in security deposit assistance.
In 2021, Seneca Housing is authorized to offer direct services to 473 families and indirect services and referrals to an estimated 1,000 additional families, working with more than 700 landlords, apartment complexes and property managers in the county.
Seneca Housing will host a veterans housing fundraiser, Masquerade 2021, at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre on Oct. 23. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.senecahousinginc.org/masquerade.
The not-for-profit corporation is housed at 11 Auburn Road. For more information, call (315) 568-2200.