SENECA FALLS — Seneca Housing Inc. has been chosen to continue administering the housing choice voucher program in Seneca County.
The New York State Housing Trust Corp. has accepted Seneca Housing’s application to continue running the Section 8 program that provides subsidies to low-income families to assist them in accessing private housing.
“Local administrators like Seneca Housing are responsible for delivering services to families most in need, applying state policy in a local context and leveraging community resources to promote mobility, economic advancement and housing stability to participants,” said Melissa Nesbit, executive director of Seneca Housing, a non-profit corporation founded in 1972.
Nesbit said Seneca Housing paid $2.48 million in subsidies to property owners in Seneca County in 2021 and delivered more than $35,000 in CARES Act relief funding to county residents.
Seneca Housing also has been awarded funding to implement a landlord rent incentive and security deposit assistance program. This is a one-time bonus payment, equal to one month’s rent, that is available to any participating landlord owning a unit where eligible HCVP participants are living.
In addition, Seneca Housing has obtained funding to pay security deposits for veterans.
For more information, call Nesbit at (315) 568-2200.