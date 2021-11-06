WATERLOO –– A Fayette organic livestock grain manufacturer and a Lodi solar project were approved for financial assistance Thursday by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency (IDA).
The IDA Board of Directors approved a final incentive package for Keystone Mills LLC and NY Lodi I LLC, consisting of Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements and sales and mortgage tax exemptions.
The Keystone aid will help the company with a major expansion of it operations, including the purchase of additional land for a new building. The project will increase employment at its organic livestock feed and grain manufacturing and distribution business.
A cost vs. benefits analysis study off the proposed aid shows there would be benefits of $44 for every $1 in costs associated with the incentives.
The NY Lodi I project has a cost vs. benefits ratio of 1 to 1.
In other action, the nominating committee proposed a slate of officers for the IDA for 2022. Current chairman Steve Brusso of Waterloo is proposed for another year as chairman and treasurer. Bruce Murray of Lodi is proposed for vice chairman and secretary.
The nine-member board has a vacancy. IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said the board will discuss filling the vacancy with the county Board of Supervisors in January.
Davis also said the IDA has identified three potential sites for a new industrial park. Those sites are subject of a feasibility studies Davis said the plan is for the IDA board to decide which site should be pursued for the industrial park at the Dec. 2 board meeting.