WATERLOO — In her second quarter report, Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Sarah Davis cited three “wins” thus far in 2021.
“The IDA has made significant progress toward the goals we established in the beginning of the year,” Davis said in her report, given to the IDA Board of Directors at its Aug. 4 meeting.
Davis cited the three wins as the Schreader Farms loan, the sale of two lots at IDA-owned Deer Run Industrial Park in Seneca Falls to Bestmade Products and the Keystone Mills in Fayette PILOT, sales tax and mortgage tax incentive package.
“These three projects are expected to invest approximately $20.1 million into our county, retain 74 employees and create 19 new jobs,” she said. “Additionally, we have at least three more projects in our current pipeline that we expect to see applications for prior to the end of the year.”
Her report also listed five other accomplishments or projects for which progress had been made. They are:
• Completion of the transfer of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus to Seneca County and the county’s transfer of the 162-acre cemetery to the state to be New York’s first veterans cemetery.
• Several responses were received by Friday’s deadline to a Request For Proposals for the feasibility study of sites for a new industrial park. Approval to hire one of the engineering firms will be on the board’s September meeting agenda.
• Approval has been received for the transfer of the Army’s retained environmental remediation sites at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, which is under IDA control. The IDA is waiting for the final environmental easements to be signed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation before transferring the parcels to property owner at the depot.
• Bids should go out soon for the completion of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center water main project in Waterloo and Fayette.
• A resolution is close to being finalized for the transfer of the Route 414 sewer line from the IDA to the county.