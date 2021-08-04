WATERLOO — The Board of Directors of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will meet in public at noon Thursday in the Heroes Conference Room of the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive.
It will be the first open, public, in-person meeting since February 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused meetings since then to be live-streamed.
The agenda includes updates from member Jeff Shipley on Seneca County Chamber of Commerce activities and from member Don Trout, R-Waterloo, on Board of Supervisors activities.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis will give her report for the second quarter. She said it will show the agency to be on target for its business retention and expansion visits and total IDA projects for the year.
Davis also said the board has decided to delay discussions with the Supervisors about a replacement for Menzo Case, who resigned from the board in June, until the transfer of the Route 414 sewer line from the IDA to the county is completed.