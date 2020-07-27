WATERLOO — There may be a new owner of the former Hillside Children’s Center property on the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency received two bids for the 172-acre property by the July 17 deadline.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said details about the bids will not be revealed until they are reviewed by the board’s governance committee and the full board at its noon Aug. 6 meeting.
The property is centered around the old Bachelor Officers Quarters (BOQ) in the depot’s northwest area. It consists of 15 buildings constructed in the 1960s and ‘70s. It has several large paved parking lots and access roads, a swimming pool, landscaped lawns, residence halls, a cafeteria, theater, classrooms, offices and a gymnasium.
When the 10,600-acre depot closed in 2000, it was deeded by the Army to the IDA for redevelopment. The IDA leased the BOQ area almost immediately to KidsPeace National Centers of New York as a residential treatment center for youth. In 2004, Hillside Children’s Center assumed the lease from KidsPeace and stayed until closing in September 2019. The Hillside program also was a residential treatment center for troubled youth referred by the state’s courts.
Hillside agreed to honor its lease, which ended in March 2020.
The IDA conducted a windshield tour of the facilities June 25 as part off the issuing of a Request For Proposals for the property sale. IDA officials have said they want to sell the property and not continue to be a landlord.