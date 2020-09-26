VARICK — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has filed a lawsuit against the town of Varick over the town’s assessment of the former Hillside Children’s Center campus on the former Seneca Army Depot site.
The litigation was filed in July, with a return date for arguments in State Supreme Court for Seneca County scheduled for Sept. 15. That date has since been moved to a future date not yet made public.
It names the town Board of Assessment Review and the town assessor, who is Ann Morgan but not named specifically in the lawsuit.
The IDA lawsuit says the town assessed the 172-acre Hillside property for $3.8 million. The IDA has approved the sale of that property, after soliciting bids, to businessman Earl Martin for $65,000. The sale is being held up over the assessment, with Martin seeking a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement with the IDA as a condition of the sale. A PILOT is related to the assessed value of a property.
IDA legal counsel Robert Halpin of Montour Falls said the IDA appeared before the Board of Assessment Review to protest that assessment, claiming it was overvalued, inequally assessed, illegal and invalid.
“At the said time, petitioners filed with the board a statement, under oath, specifying the respects in which the assessment complained of was incorrect, illegal and invalid and asking for a reduction of such assessment,” the lawsuit states. “That statement was received by and filed with the BAR. The statements contained in the said application or protest thus submitted to the respondent were then and now are correct, but the respondents refused and still refuse to correct or reduce said assessment.”
On March 1, the town finalized its assessment role and listed the Hillside property at $3.8 million. The IDA claims the proper assessment of the property should be $180,149.
The IDA lawsuit claims the agency “is aggrieved and injured by the overevaluation, inequality, illegality and invalidity of the assessment and will be injured thereby.”
“The condition of the property cannot support a valuation in excess of $180,149 and any purchaser of the property will be required to pay taxes which it would not be required to pay if said assessment had been correctly and properly made,” the lawsuit states.
The property was used by the Army as barracks and officer quarters until the depot was closed in 2000. After that, the depot was given to the IDA for redevelopment. The barracks area was leased to two different entities as a residential treatment facility for troubled youth from 2004 until the end of 2019.
“The IDA says it wants to negotiate an assessment for the property, but it files this lawsuit against the town, forcing us to spend money to hire outside counsel to defend it. How is that good faith negotiating?” said Bob Hayssen, Varick supervisor.
The sale of the Hillside parcel to Martin has drawn criticism from some members of the Board of Supervisors and from Romulus resident Mary Anne Kowalski.
Kowalski says the IDA may not have followed proper procedure in selling a public parcel of land at below market value, saying state officials need to be informed and given 90 days to agree with the justification for the sale below market value.
An effort to have the county board send a letter to state officials objecting to the sale was defeated by the board’s Government Operations Committee Sept. 22.
Martin plans to use the property to expand his Deer Haven Park, for temporary workers housing, a campground and offices for his Seneca Dairy Systems business.