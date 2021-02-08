WATERLOO — Citing a desire for more time to review the environmental cleanup report, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has tabled acceptance of land at the former Seneca Army Depot.
The IDA Board of Directors was scheduled to accept the transfer of deeds to 11 parcels encompassing 283 acres at Thursday’s meeting. Board members said they will consider the transfer at their March meeting if they are satisfied with the environmental cleanup report. The IDA would then have to vote to transfer those properties to Deer Haven Park and First Light Technologies, businesses that own depot land in the affected areas.
The transfer is part of pre-existing agreements with the two businesses.
Also Thursday, the IDA named one of its board members, Jeff Shipley, to fill a vacancy on the county Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors. He joins Steve Brusso and Tom Kime on the EDC board.
The EDC met after the IDA adjourned. It voted to accept a $15 increase, to $690, in the cost of a headstone at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. Humphrey Memorials of Herkimer fulfills the cemetery’s orders.
The EDC has operated the cemetery since it was established in 2008 and plans to transfer it to the county by the end of June. The county has appealed to Albany to have the cemetery become the first state-run facility of its kind.