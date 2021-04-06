The levels of Keuka and Seneca lakes have been relatively low this spring, courtesy of a 2020 dry spell that has extended into the new year.
The Seneca-Keuka Watershed Partnership works to balance the need for low levels (for flood prevention) and high levels (to benefit recreation and drinking water systems).
The Keuka Lake level is managed by the Keuka Lake Outlet Compact, or KLOC, an intermunicipal organization comprised of representatives from eight municipalities around the lake. Colby Petersen, the Keuka Lake manager in Yates County, explained that the level in that body of water is controlled by a series of six gates at the Main Street Bridge in Penn Yan.
KLOC tries to keep the lake level between 714.2 and 713.7 feet above sea level in the summer months and between 712 and 712.5 feet in the winter months. The recording device at the Penn Yan Water Treatment Plant listed Keuka’s lake level at 713.78 feet as of Monday afternoon.
“During extended dry periods, it can be extremely difficult to maintain these levels due to reductions in inflow from watershed streams and groundwater, as well as increases in evaporation,” Petersen said. “Closing gates completely is not permitted, as a minimum discharge of 20 cubic feet per second is needed to operate the Penn Yan wastewater treatment plant.”
Seneca Lake operates under a different system.
Seneca Watershed Steward Ian Smith said Gravity Renewables owns and operates the hydroelectric power plant located on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in Seneca Falls. The plant is used to maintain target water levels for Seneca Lake from 445.7 to 446.3 feet in the summer months and 444.7 and 445.3 feet in the winter.
As of Monday, the National Weather Service’s Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service listed Seneca Lake’s level at 445.88 feet, the highest it’s been this year.
“Gravity Renewables must comply with requirements set forth by both the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the New York State Canal Corp.,” Smith outlined. “The Canal Corp. is particularly important during periods of drought, as it is responsible for assuring that the state’s canal network stays navigable and may require discharges from the Seneca Falls plant to maintain navigation.”
The level of Cayuga Lake as of Monday was 374.5 feet. Cayuga Lake has a target of 381 feet in the winter and 383 feet in the summer. The level is controlled by a dam at Mud Lock on the north end of lake.
Cayuga Lake levels vary by about 4.4 feet from the spring to the winter low, on average, according to the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network. Other factors are extreme weather and the level of Seneca River, into which Cayuga Lake drains.
Seneca Lake is connected to Cayuga Lake by the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, which passes through Fayette, Waterloo and Seneca Falls.