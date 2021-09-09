PENN YAN — More than four years in the making, a Nine Element Watershed Management Plan to protect the Seneca and Keuka Lake watershed will be subject to three public presentations in the coming months.
The 9E Plan is being developed by the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Partnership. The two lakes, which are connected by the Keuka Outlet, contain more than 50% of all water in the 11 Finger Lakes. Its watershed includes parts of Ontario, Yates, Schuyler, Steuben, Seneca and Chemung counties.
The first of three scheduled public meetings will be a presentation and overview of draft recommendations at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Yates County Office Building in Penn Yan.
That will be followed by a review of the completed draft plan at 10 a.m. Feb. 3, 2022, at the Watkins Glen Community Center.
The final session will be the unveiling a final, state-approved 9E plan at 6 p.m. April 25, 2022, at the Yates County Office Building.
The 9E Plan is based on a 1996 Keuka Lake Watershed Management Plan Guide and a 2015 Seneca Lake Watershed Management Plan. Work on the plan began in 2017, with local officials consulting with state and federal officials and the Finger Lakes Institute in Geneva, among others. The group received a grant from the state Department of State, allowing it to contract with consultants such as EcoLogic to do scientific modeling.
The plan is designed to answer these four questions:
• What are the current conditions?
• What are the trends?
• Where are we trying to get to?
• How do we get to where we want to be?
There has been four public participation meetings since 2019.
The Seneca-Keuka Watershed Partnership executive committee is made up of Mark Venuti of the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, Dan Corbett of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, Steve Butchko of the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative, Mark Morris of the Keuka Lake Association, Lisa Cleckner of Finger Lakes Institute, Seneca Lake watershed steward Ian Smith, Keuka watershed manager Colby Peterson, and Betsy Landre of the Ontario County Planning Department.
For more information, contact Smith at (315) 789-4559 or ismith@hws.edu or Peterson at (315) 536-5188 or colby@ycsoilwater.com.