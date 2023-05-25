SENECA FALLS — The war of words between Seneca Lake Guardian and Seneca Meadows Inc. over the state’s largest landfill is continuing.
The latest salvo is over polyfluoroalkyl or PFA synthetic chemicals in the landfill’s thousands of gallons of leachate collected each day from the Route 414 facility.
SLG, in arguing for the closure of the 400-acre landfill by Dec. 31, 2025 — the date set by the town’s Local Law 3 of 2016 — cites PFA contaminated leachate as a major reason.
But in response, SMI District Manager Kyle Black strongly disagrees.
“Our state-of-the-art PFAs removal technology goes above and beyond compliance with all state and local laws and has been shown to be very effective,” Black said in a statement. “It is not surprising to learn that this small group of vocal opponents is once again using fear mongering and exaggerations to target Seneca Meadows.”
“No matter how many times they choose to ignore the truth, we will ignore hyperbolic rhetoric and deal with facts,” he added.
Black said the “team on the ground” at the landfill works every day, going above and beyond to safeguard the environment. He said the landfill’s highly trained technical staff regularly collects samples of ground water to evaluate data and makes sure precious local resources are protected.
“Our longstanding commitment to the environment is based in part on the fact that our employees live locally. They care deeply about the neighborhoods they live in and work to build a brighter future for their families,” Black said.
He said that residents “know Seneca Meadows has a positive impact on the Finger Lakes. Before we take drastic steps driven by emotional outcries and finger pointing, we must understand the entire picture and facts so that we can work together to bring about impactful changes.”
SMI has challenged Local Law 3 in state court, with a decision pending. It has also applied for a DEC permit to expand 70 feet higher in a valley infill area of the old Tantalo portion of the landfill. The DEC is evaluating nearly 500 comments made on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted by SMI before announcing its next step in the process, the production of an Environmental Impact Statement..
But SLG isn’t buying Black’s comments.
In a statement released Tuesday, the group cited a report from Buffalo TV station WIVB News 4 that the Buffalo Sewer Authority receives up to 60,000 gallons of PFA-containing landfill leachate per day, the vast majority from SMI. The station reported that the authority has received $5.6 million over the last three years for accepting the leachate and processing it at its Bird Island wastewater treatment plant.
“But the facility does not have the ability to remove the PFAs from the leachate,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice-president of SLG. “Instead, the PFAs are discharged, untreated, into the Niagara River upstream from North Tonawanda’s drinking water. While none of the water downstream from Buffalo has exceeded the state’s drinking water limits for PFA chemicals, quantities of PFAs persists.”
The TV station story quotes the general manager of the Buffalo Sewer Authority as saying it could cost the city more than $100 million to upgrade the plant to further reduce the concentrations of forever chemicals into the water treated and discharged into the Niagara River. The general manager said such a cost should not be borne by Buffalo.
“Every year, Seneca Meadows sends 62 percent of the toxic PFAs contaminated leachate it produces to Buffalo, where the authority takes it in and treats it to remove contamination for a price tag in the millions. We cannot continue to leave communities like Buffalo on the hook for waste they did not create,” Taylor said.
She said the state must implement a comprehensive zero-waste strategy to phase out these “polluting towers of trash” and lawmakers must also pass the PFAs testing and disclosure bill so PFA contamination can be addressed at the source.