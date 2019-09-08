WATKINS GLEN — Laboratory tests on water samples taken from around Seneca Lake shows elevated levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), but none that exceed the current federal or proposed state standards for these chemicals in drinking water.
The samples were taken by Seneca Lake Guardian members and sent to the University of Michigan Biological Station Lab for the testing.
The samples were taken from the Montour Falls and Watkins Glen area in the south end of the lake and from areas in the middle of the lake on the eastern shore near the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus.
Seneca Lake Guardian first asked the state Health Department to test the sample, but got no response. That prompted the group to take the samples to Michigan for testing.
“We suspected that there was a concern and when we didn’t get any answers from the Department of Health, we did our own independent testing,’’ said Mary Anne Kowalski of Romulus, research director for Seneca Lake Guardian.
“We felt the need to inform the public about our findings and will be working with other organizations and elected officials to continue educating our community and urging safer standards and help with remediation,’’ Kowalski said.
PFAS are fluorinated organic chemicals. Two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) were extensively produced and are the most studied and regulated of those chemicals.These PFASs are contained in some firefighting foam used to extinguish oil and gas fires. They have also been used in a number of industrial processes and to make carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packaging for food and other materials such as non-stick cookware that are resistant to water, grease and stains.
Studies indicated that exposure to sufficiently elevated levels of PFOA and PFOS may cause developmental effects in fetuses during pregnancy and in breastfed infants. Effects on the thyroid, kidneys, hormone levels and the immune system have also been reported. Recent studies suggest a cancer risk may exist in people exposed to levels well below the EPA Health Advisory, according to Kowalski.
In May 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a drinking water health advisory of 70 parts per trillion for any combination of PFOAs and PFOSs. New York State is proposing a 10 parts per trillion limit, but other states and advocates are urging even lower safe limits.
The test results in Watkins Glen registered a combined 21 parts per trillion, while tap water drawn from the village of Waterloo water treatment plant in Fayette came in at 17.6 parts per trillion and water from Montour Falls registered 13.7 parts per trillion. Water from private wells near the former Army depot had combined readings of 20, 5 and 4.1 parts per trillion.
Seneca Lake Guardian officials said it believes that the elevated test results are of great concern and municipalities should do more testing. The group said it feels the state’s current proposed standards won’t protect the public and the limits need to be lower and more chemicals with similar compositions need to be included.
Seneca Lake Guardian also advocated that:
• The state Department of Health publicly share all test results on non public and private water supplies with the communities where the testing has taken place.
• The Health Department confirm that individual well owners have been notified and advised on their own water risks.
• The state immediately adopt state level drinking water standards of no more than 2 part per trillion for PFOA and PFOS combined.
The state identifies the course of the contamination and determines a cleanup plan for affected locations.