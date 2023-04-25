SENECA FALLS — Community members, elected officials and business owners joined Seneca Lake Guardian Saturday at an Earth Day rally demanding Gov. Kathy Hochul close Seneca Meadows landfill on schedule in 2025, per a local ordinance.
The group also called on the state to develop comprehensive zero-waste legislation to effectively phase out the need for solid-waste landfills.
The rally took place at Waterloo Container — with the landfill towering 280 feet high in the backdrop.
“Seneca Meadows — the state’s largest landfill at nearly 30 stories tall — blows a nauseating stench far and wide, driving away businesses from opening in Seneca Falls,” said Yvonne Taylor, Vice President of Seneca Lake Guardian. “On top of that, it produces a billion metric tons of climate-warming methane emissions every year and ships PFAS-contaminated leachate around the state, poisoning our freshwater resources.
“For years, our community has made our voices heard loud and clear against Seneca Meadows. But its Texas-based, for-profit operator has a chokehold on our local politics. So we need the governor to stand with the Finger Lakes and close Seneca Meadows in 2025 as planned.”
Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest of 27 landfills in New York state. It is permitted to accept 6,000 tons of waste per day.
The landfill uses a reverse osmosis process to treat the 75 million gallons of leachate produced annually. However, Seneca Lake Guardian claims less than one-third is treated to remove PFAS and other contaminants. The organization says the rest, over 50 million gallons, is trucked — untreated — to Buffalo, Watertown, Chittenango and Steuben County wastewater treatment plants that are not required to test for, and don’t have the mechanism for, removing the PFAS.
“We cannot keep delaying long-term waste management solutions and simply allow landfills to grow interminably, continuing to dispense greenhouse gases such as methane into the environment and leachate containing toxic chemicals into our water,” said Assemblywoman Anna Kelles, R-125 of Ithaca. “We need Seneca Meadows Inc. to close on schedule in 2025. Communities like Seneca Falls deserve a better quality of life and should not bear the undue burden and cost of us just kicking the can down the road. We must restructure our waste streams and implement legislation that would reduce our waste production and promote sustainable material recovery and recycling.”
“The Finger Lakes are the future of agriculture in America. We shouldn’t ruin that for short-term profits that are only profitable because we are allowing toxic materials to be dumped in our backyard,” said Jacob Fox, a local farmer and waste consultant.
“San Francisco doesn’t send its trash to the Napa Valley or Sonoma. NYC shouldn’t keep sending its trash to our world- class wine region here in the Finger Lakes,” said Michael Warren Thomas, owner of Naturally Green FLX.
“We know the climate crisis is getting worse and it’s becoming more apparent,” said Skye Georgiadis, a sophomore at Trumansburg High School. “Seneca Meadows is no help to the matter with the huge levels of methane emissions it produces. Kids my age are stepping up and taking charge. But we need our elected leaders to do the right thing and protect our future. Governor Hochul: direct the DEC to close the landfill in 2025.”
Asked for comment about the rally, Kyle Black, district manager for Texas-based Waste Connections, the parent company of Seneca Meadows Inc., emailed the following:
“Every day is Earth Day at Seneca Meadows,” he wrote. “The community recognizes our team goes above and beyond to carry out the essential work of managing our region’s waste resources.
“In our 40 years of operation, we’re proud to have set the benchmarks: recycling millions of tires per year, capturing landfill gas to produce renewable electricity long before it was a regulatory requirement. Our landfill gas team operates under a ‘build as we go approach,’ surpassing the latest regulatory requirements for gas collection, including aggressive capping and cover strategies. Our stormwater management system verifies our footprint safely conveys storm water, exceeding standard water quality guidelines. Our state-of-the-art leachate management system began removing the emerging contaminants of PFAS and PFOS well ahead of environmental advocates rhetoric.”
Black touted a separate event that happened Saturday which was coordinated by several agencies.
“This weekend’s first-ever Earth Day Swapcycle event, partnering the Town of Seneca Falls, Seneca Housing, and Seneca Meadows, is another example setting our communities on the path of circular reuse keeping valuable resources out of landfills,” he said.