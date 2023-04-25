Skye Georgiadis, a sophomore at Trumansburg High School, speaks during an Earth Day rally Saturday at Waterloo Container, a business across Route 414 from Seneca Meadows Landfill. A big crowd attended the event organized by Seneca Lake Guardian, a Watkins Glen-based environmental organization that has been leading the charge to have the landfill close by the end of 2025, as is currently mandated by a Seneca Falls town law.