TORREY — Atlas Holdings, the parent company of Greenidge Generation, have not announced any plans to close the cryptocurrency facility on the west side of Seneca Lake.
Seneca Lake Guardian, the most vocal opponent of Greenidge’s operations there, is asking people to suggest alternate uses if the plant does close.
In an email sent out Tuesday, Seneca Lake Guardian co-founders Joseph Campbell and Yvonne Taylor asked people to complete a survey at https://forms.gle/9PCvagNavGFEmJmz9. It asks them what they would like to see happen to the Greenidge facility if it closes.
“As New York strives to meet its climate goals and the Finger Lakes works to create a tourism-compatible, environmentally friendly way of life that protects and preserves our clean air and water, the Greenidge Generation power plant may close,” the email stated. “We’d like to hear from community members about your dreams for a beautiful revision of this land located on the western shore of Seneca Lake.”
The plant was built in 1937 by New York State Electric & Gas and burned coal to produce electricity. It was purchased by AES Corp. of Arlington, Va., a utility and power-generating company, in 1999. It closed in 2011.
After being mothballed, Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings bought the plant in 2014. It switched to natural gas and generated electricity until it switched to its current crypto-mining setup.
Taylor and Campbell said after collecting suggestions and compiling the results, they will schedule a public meeting in early 2023.