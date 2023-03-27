SENECA FALLS — Seneca Lake Guardian is asking Finger Lakes residents to urge their state representatives to support legislation requiring testing for PFAS in drinking water that has been treated and discharged.
State Sen. Rachel May, R-53 of Syracuse, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles, D-125 of Ithaca, have introduced the PFAS Surface Water Discharge Disclosure Act, which would require annual testing for all facilities permitted to discharge water.
“PFAS are known as forever chemicals because they persist in the environment and are difficult to clean up,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Watkins Glen-based Seneca Lake Guardian.
Toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances commonly are found in landfill leachate and many everyday products, such as non-stick pans and popcorn bags. Taylor noted that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PFAS are linked to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, increased asthma, and thyroid disease.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed measurable contaminant levels of 4 parts per trillion for PFOS and PFAS, significantly lower than the state’s current guidance of 10 parts per trillion.