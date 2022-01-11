SENECA FALLS — Seneca Lake Guardian is urging people to sign a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking her to support the closure of the Seneca Meadows landfill by Dec. 31, 2025.
The town of Seneca Falls passed a local law in 2016. The main provision stipulates the landfill must close by the end of 2025.
Seneca Meadows Inc. has challenged the local law in court. In addition, it has submitted an application to expand the landfill within its existing footprint, providing enough room for the facility to operate at its current, permitted level of accepting 6,000 tons of trash a day until 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has asked SMI to provide additional information before declaring the application complete and information meetings are scheduled.
Joseph Campbell, president of Seneca Lake Guardian, a Watkins Glen-based environmental organization, cited a number of reasons, including the ongoing odor issue, for writing Hochul.
The three-page letter, which is available by emailing info@senecalakeguardian.org, asks Hochul to direct the DEC to deny the permit modification for the SMI landfill expansion. Campbell noted the deadline to sign and return the letter is Jan. 21.
“We call upon you, Governor Hochul, to oppose this unreasonable assault on our air and water in the Finger Lakes,” the letter states. “Seneca Falls should be recognized as the birthplace of women’s rights, not the home of the largest landfill in the Northeast.”
Seneca Meadows officials have defended their operations as being in accordance with state and federal regulations, including no violations of its permit. The company also has touted its strong record of environmental care, the number of people it employs, and its community support.