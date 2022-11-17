SENECA FALLS — State officials should reject Seneca Meadows Inc.’s application to expand upward and close the Route 414 landfill in 2025. That is the stance of regional environmental group Seneca Lake Guardian.
Kyle Black, a district manager for Waste Connections, SMI’s parent company, disagrees.
The matter is now being litigated in state Supreme Court.
In a statement released Monday, Seneca Lake Guardian Vice President Yvonne Taylor said the Watkins Glen-based organization is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to take “aggressive action” against Seneca Meadows, noting the agency has took steps to address issues at the Ontario County Landfill in Seneca and High Acres Landfill in Perinton recently.
“Commissioner (Basil) Seggos says the DEC cares about the impact of landfills on communities. So what about the state’s largest landfill?” Taylor asked. “Why is the DEC even entertaining letting the 30-story-tall Seneca Meadows grow up another seven stories and operate another 15 years?”
Black said the landfill “is a necessary, critical infrastructure site for waste management in the state of New York. Most counties in the Finger Lakes region, including Seneca, Cayuga and Wayne, do not have waste facilities of their own and need to rely on our facility for those needs. Therefore, closing the Seneca Meadows landfill would require the development of more landfills, which runs contrary to the state’s environmental goals.”
Taylor wrote that the facility’s odor affects a large area, and the landfill generates millions of gallons of leachate that contain PFAS — or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. She added that wastewater treatment facilities may not be able to prevent PFAS from entering drinking water sources.
Seneca Lake Guardian urged the enforcement of the town’s Local Law 3-2016, which mandates the closure of Seneca Meadows by the end of 2025. That law is the subject of ongoing litigation.
SMI has applied for a DEC permit to expand upward in a valley infill area, a move that would allow it to remain open until 2040 at its current deposit limit of 6,000 tons a day.
Black called many of Seneca Lake Guardian’s complaints untrue. He said the landfill’s website, www.senecameadows.com, lists several “myths” on garbage truck staging, greenhouse gases, airborne contaminants, impacts on water and agri-tourism, and PFAS.
“Seneca Meadows is proud to be part of the Seneca Falls and Waterloo communities and has always been fully transparent about its facility,” Black said. “Seneca Meadows regularly meets with local community members and officials in presenting updates on facility operations at Seneca Falls Town Board meetings.”
He said failure to OK the landfill’s expansion would drive up the exportation of waste, which he said would increase greenhouse gases by, among other things, requiring longer truck routes to alternative waste disposal sites, likely out of state, that would be “completely contrary to state goals and policies.”
“We have routinely sought to correct the baseless claims and fearmongering regarding Seneca Meadows by a small group of vocal opponents and have made the true facts readily available,” Black concluded.