SENECA FALLS — The vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian has been designated as one of the 100 most powerful environmental advocates in the state.
Yvonne Taylor landed at No. 57 on the list. City & State, a New York City-based political journalism organization — it calls itself non-partisan — that covers politics and government in New York City, New York state and Pennsylvania, crafted the list.
City & State officials noted that when Crestwood Midstream sought to store and transport natural gas obtained from hydrofracking in underground salt mines near Seneca Lake in 2011, Taylor “mobilized hundreds of residents and businesses to oppose gas storage on the site” and that plan was abandoned. Five years later, the Hector resident, along with Joseph Campbell, co-founded Seneca Lake Guardian to protect the Finger Lakes from pollution.
City & State added that Taylor has pressured the state Department of Environmental Conservation to deny renewal of an air permit for the Greenidge Generation operation in Dresden and asked the public for alternate usages of the plant; helped defeat a planned trash incinerator on the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus; and is now working toward the 2025 closure of Seneca Meadows in Seneca Falls, the state’s largest landfill.
“I am proud to be honored along with other distinguished environmental leaders on City & State’s 2023 Energy and Environment Power 100,” Taylor said. “With our partners and colleagues in the Finger Lakes and across the state, Seneca Lake Guardian is three-for- three in our fight to make New York state a cleaner, healthier and better place to live. We beat propane storage on our lake, defeated a massive garbage incinerator, and dealt the bitcoin industry a major blow by denying permits to Greenidge Generation and winning a first in the nation crypto-mining moratorium. We’ll continue to support DEC’s denial of Greenidge’s permit as long as Greenidge continues to operate and appeal that decision.
“Up next is shutting down the state’s largest landfill by 2025 and promoting New York’s zero-waste future. We’ll keep organizing our communities until every New Yorker has access to the clean water, land and air they deserve.”
Seneca Meadows Landfill is required by town law to close by the end 2025, but the Texas company that owns the facility is appealing the 2016 legislation and has applied for a permit to deposit waste upwards in an infill area on the property, a move that would extend its operations until 2040.
Seneca Lake Guardian also claims the landfill is a major source of toxic PFAS, which are found in its leachate, along with many everyday products.
The organization has scheduled an Earth Day rally for 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterloo Container on Route 414, across from Seneca Meadows. Taylor will be one of the speakers, along with local teacher and parent Barb Reese, business owners Michael Warren and Rich Swinehart, Seneca Falls Town Board member Steve Churchill, Geneva City Councilor Ken Camera, and Skaneateles Town Supervisor Janet Aaron.
There also will be food prepared by local chef Peggy Aker and music from Annie Burns, Doug Robinson and Harry Aceto.